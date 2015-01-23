SEOUL Jan 23 Kia Motors Corp said on Friday that it would increase its year-end 2014 dividend by over 40 percent, joining sister company Hyundai Motor in raising payouts to investors concerned about slowing growth.

Kia Motors said it would pay a dividend of 1,000 won ($1) each common share held, compared with 700 won at the end of 2013. ($1 = 1,083.8000 won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Miral Fahmy)