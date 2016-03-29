BRIEF-Discover Financial Services says credit card delinquency rate 1.65 pct at March end
* Discover Financial Services - credit card delinquency rate 1.65 percent at March end versus 1.67 percent at February end - sec filing
SEOUL, March 29 Kia Motors said on Tuesday it aims to sell 40,000 Niro hybrid crossovers in South Korea and overseas this year as the South Korean automaker seeks to meet tough emissions regulations.
Kia launched the Niro, its first hybrid-dedicated model, in South Korea on Tuesday. It plans to introduce the vehicle in Europe and the United States in the latter half of this year. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin)
* Amag submits supplemental new drug application to FDA for makena (hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection) auto-injector for subcutaneous use