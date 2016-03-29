SEOUL, March 29 Kia Motors said on Tuesday it aims to sell 40,000 Niro hybrid crossovers in South Korea and overseas this year as the South Korean automaker seeks to meet tough emissions regulations.

Kia launched the Niro, its first hybrid-dedicated model, in South Korea on Tuesday. It plans to introduce the vehicle in Europe and the United States in the latter half of this year. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin)