UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PRAGUE Jan 12 Kia Motors Corp's Slovak unit raised production to a record 339,500 cars in 2016, up slightly from 338,000 produced the year before, the company said on Thursday.
Engine production also rose around 5 percent to an all-time high of 612,900, Kia said.
The bulk of Kia's Slovak production is for export, with the most cars being shipped to Britain, Germany and Russia last year. (Reporting by Jason Hovet)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources