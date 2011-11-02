SEOUL Nov 2 South Korea's Kia Motors said on Wednesday that it plans to build its third vehicle manufacturing facility in China to cope with rising demand in the world's top auto market, with a goal to complete the plant in the second half of 2014.

The new facility with an annual capacity of 300,000 vehicles will bring Kia's total capacity in China to 730,000 vehicles, Kia said in a regulatory filing. The firm will break ground on the plant in late 2012.

Kia Motors, an affiliate of Hyundai Motors , makes cars in China in a tie-up with Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd and Jiangsu Yueda Investment Co Ltd . (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)