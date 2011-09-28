(Refiles to correct dateline, day of week in lead paragraph)

SEOUL, Sept 28 Kia Motors , South Korea's No.2 automaker, said on Wednesday that it aimed to sell 260,000 units of its new Rio subcompact next year globally, up from 110,000 this year, to expand its presence in the small-car segment.

Kia Motors, an affiliate of Hyundai Motor , launched in South Korea the revamped Rio, which competes with Hyundai Motor's Accent and General Motors' Aveo.

The Rio was Kia's No.3 vehicle in terms of sales last year with global sales reaching 224,942 units. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)