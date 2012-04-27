SEOUL, April 27 South Korean carmaker Kia Motors
said on Friday that it expected to exceed this
year's sales target of 2.71 million vehicles, after posting
better-than-expected sales in the first quarter driven by the
United States, Europe and China.
Joo Woo-jeong, head of Kia's Financial Management Group,
also told analysts that it expected to launch the K3 - a fully
revamped version of its popular compact Forte - around
September.
Kia, an affiliate of Hyundai Motor, said its net
profit jumped 26 percent to 1.2 trillion won ($1.06 billion) for
the January to March period, outstripping a consensus forecast
of 995 billion won.
($1 = 1136.3000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)