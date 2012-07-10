BRATISLAVA, July 10 South Korean carmaker Kia Motors Corp expects record production above 285,000 cars at its Slovakia plant this year, boosted by a strong first-half performance.

Eek-Hee Lee, chief executive of the Slovak unit, said European and Russian demand for the Sportage sport utility vehicle (SUV), the Venga small family saloon and the Cee'd compact was lifting output.

The Slovak car industry, including assembly plants for Volkswagen and PSA Peugeot Citroen and the sector's suppliers, is a key driver of the heavily export-reliant economy and makes up as much as 13 percent of GDP.

Production at Kia's plant in the northern town of Zilina makes up over 10 percent of the company's global output.

Some 20 percent of Kia's Slovak production is sold in Russia, with 12 percent exported to Britain and 11 percent to France.

Kia Slovakia reported a 10 percent rise in production to 149,000 cars in the January to June period, bucking a trend of declining sales at some western European manufacturers.

The company, among the euro zone country's biggest exporters, posted a 10 percent rise in production last year to 252,000 vehicles, beating its pre-crisis peak of 201,000 cars in 2008 for a second consecutive year.

Kia said it will adjust its Slovak production lines to launch a new model during a scheduled summer break for two weeks at the end of July and beginning of August. (Reporting by Martin Santa; Editing by David Cowell)