UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PRAGUE Jan 14 South Korean Kia Motors' produced 313,000 cars in Slovakia in 2013 after running its plant in the central European country at full capacity for the first time, it said on Tuesday.
The Kia plant made 292,000 cars in 2012.
The car sector is key to Slovakia's export-driven economy, and Kia is one of the three biggest firms in the auto industry. (Reporting by Jason Hovet)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources