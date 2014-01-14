PRAGUE Jan 14 South Korean Kia Motors' produced 313,000 cars in Slovakia in 2013 after running its plant in the central European country at full capacity for the first time, it said on Tuesday.

The Kia plant made 292,000 cars in 2012.

The car sector is key to Slovakia's export-driven economy, and Kia is one of the three biggest firms in the auto industry. (Reporting by Jason Hovet)