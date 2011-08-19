SEOUL Aug 19 Union members of South Korea's Kia Motors on Friday voted in favor of a revised annual wage deal reached with the management, a union official said, marking the second consecutive year such a pact was reached without strikes.

"A total of 64.4 percent of voters approved the deal and voter turnout was 96 percent," a union official told Reuters.

The salary, bonus and share elements of the revised agreement did not change from a previous deal that included a 5.17 percent rise in basic salaries, a performance bonus equivalent to three months' salary plus a 7 million won ($6,637) payment and 80 Kia shares per employee. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)