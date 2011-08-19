(Add background, share prices)

* 64 pct of workers vote in favor of revised wage deal

* Marks 2nd straight year wage deal reached without strikes

* Eyes on affiliate Hyundai Motor, which restarted talks Friday

SEOUL, Aug 19 Union members of South Korea's Kia Motors on Friday voted in favor of a revised annual wage deal reached with the management, a union official said, marking the second consecutive year a pact has been reached without strikes.

Eyes now turn on its affiliate Hyundai Motor , which resumed wage talks with its labour union on Friday afternoon, 23 days after the negotiations fell apart.

Hyundai union members are expected to vote on whether to go on a strike on Wednesday.

"A total of 64.4 percent of voters approved the deal and voter turnout was 96 percent," a Kia union official told Reuters.

The salary, bonus and share elements of the revised agreement did not change from a previous deal that included a 5.17 percent rise in basic salaries, a performance bonus equivalent to three months' salary plus a 7 million won ($6,637) payment and 80 Kia shares per employee.

Shares in Kia Motors ended down 7.5 percent on Friday, underperforming the wider market's ' 6.2 percent slump on concerns a weakening global economy could crimp demand. Shares in Hyundai Motors tanked 11 percent, its biggest daily percentage loss since the global financial crisis in late 2008.

Goldman Sachs on Thursday cut its earnings estimates and target prices for Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors, citing weaker demand outlook in the United States and European Union.

But the brokerage added that South Korean carmakers would be less hard hit by the demand growth decline than their Japanese and other peers because the former's less exposure to the advanced markets and its high utilization rates. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by David Chance)