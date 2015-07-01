BRUSSELS, July 1 Dutch biotech group Kiadis
Pharma, which specialises in treatments for blood cancers and
inherited blood disorders, said it would float on the Amsterdam
and Brussels stock markets at 12.50 euros a share.
The group, which is currently in Phase II trials for its
main product, leukaemia treatment ATIR 101, had previously set a
range of 11.00 to 13.75 euros for its initial public offering.
At 12.50 euros, Kiadis Pharma will raise 37.6 million euros
($41.65 million) from its stock market debut if an overallotment
option is exercised.
Kiadis Pharma, which will have a market capitalisation of
166.4 million euros, will start trading on Thursday.
Belgian holding company Quest for Growth, which
has a minority stake in the group, said in a separate
announcement that existing shareholders had agreed not to sell
any shares in Kiadis Pharma within 12 months.
Kiadis Pharma appointed Kempen as the sole global
coordinator, which will also be the transaction's joint
bookrunner together with KBC Securities. Peel Hunt would act as
co-manager, the company said.
($1 = 0.9029 euros)
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)