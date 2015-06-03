BRUSSELS, June 3 Dutch biotech group Kiadis
Pharma, which specialises in treatments for blood cancers and
inherited blood disorders, said on Wednesday it planned to list
its shares on the Amsterdam and Brussels stock exchanges to
raise funds for research.
The group is currently in Phase II trials for its main
product ATIR 101, which aids the treatment of leukaemia by
facilitating the transplantation of stem cells from family
donors.
Kiadis Pharma said it expected the results of the trial in
the first quarter of 2016, adding that interim data had shown
the drug to be effective.
"Just as many patients die while being on a heart transplant
list, there are people dying while waiting for a suitable bone
marrow transplant," Kiadis Chief Executive Manfred Ruediger told
Reuters.
"We are tackling this and provide new solutions to doctors."
The group said it estimated the market for ATIR 101 to be
around 19,000 patients a year in the United States and Europe
combined.
Another treatment, ATIR 201, focusing on rare blood disease
Thalassemia would start clinical trials at the beginning of next
year.
The group would announce details about the size and timing
of the IPO at a later stage.
The company hired Kempen as the sole global coordinator,
which will also be the transaction's joint bookrunner together
with KBC Securities. Peel Hunt would act as co-manager, the
company said.
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Adrian Croft)