(Corrects paragraph 1 to show that the fire was at a parts supplier)

March 27 South Korean carmaker Kia Motors said it resumed full production at its U.S. plant on Monday, more than a week after a fire broke out at a parts supplier.

Kia Motors suspended production at the plant in Georgia last week due to the fire, which broke out at a parts supplier on March 17.

The plant, with an annual production capacity of 300,000 vehicles, produces the Optima sedan, the Sorento SUV and parent Hyundai Motor's Santa Fe SUV. (Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair) (bijoy.koyitty@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging: bijoy.koyitty.reuters.com@reuters.net))