BANGKOK Aug 3 Kiatnakin Bank PCL, one of Thailand's top five auto loan providers, expects no loan growth this year after a contraction of 5 percent in the first half, due to a sluggish economy, a top official said on Monday.

Kiatnakin Bank expects loan growth in its core hire-purchase business to drop 5 percent for the whole year, hit by falling auto sales and weak consumption, President Aphinant Klewpatinond told reporters.

The bank expected non performing loans (NPLs) to stand at 6 percent of total lending by the end of 2015, versus 6.9 percent at the end of June, he said. (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)