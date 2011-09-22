SEOUL, Sept 23 South Korea's sovereign wealth fund plans to increase its stake in Bank of America , a media report said on Friday.

"We are trying to purchase additional shares with the dividend (we received from our existing stake)," Yonhap News Agency quoted Korea Investment Corporation (KIC) CEO Choi Chong-suk as saying.

A KIC spokesman said the fund would convene a meeting on Sept 28 on the matter but declined to provide further details.

Speaking on Moody's ratings cut of BofA, Choi told reporters in Washington that the U.S. big bank did not have a fundamental credit problem, according to Yonhap. (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)