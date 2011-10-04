SEOUL Oct 4 South Korea's $46 billion sovereign wealth fund said on Tuesday it was not planning to further raise its stake in Bank of America , after it said recently that it had reinvested roughly half of the $145 million dividend it received from the bank to boost its holdings in the U.S. financial firm.

"We have no plan to reinvest (our remaining dividend from Bank of America in the bank's shares)," the head of Korea Investment Corp told lawmakers.

The fund incurred $1.35 billion in losses from its 2008 investment of $2 billion in then Merrill Lynch, which was acquired by Bank of America last that year, according to a lawmaker who was questioning KIC at the parliament hearing.

