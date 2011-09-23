SEOUL, Sept 23 South Korea's sovereign wealth
fund said on Friday that it has made no decision yet on where to
put dividend income from a stake in Bank of America Corp
, dismissing a local report that the fund planned to
increase its equity holding in the U.S. bank.
"We will decide the direction of our investment after
closely monitoring the global economy and financial markets,"
Korea Investment Corp said in a statement.
KIC added that it planned to buy yuan-currency assets in the
medium term and separately would entrust a certain amount of
money with private asset managers to buy Chinese and other
Asia-Pacific stocks.
(Reporting by Kim Yeonhee; Editing by Chris Lewis)