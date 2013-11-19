UPDATE 3-ChemChina says Syngenta deal filing accepted by Beijing
BEIJING, March 6 ChemChina said on Monday that Beijing had accepted its application for regulatory approval of its $43 billion takeover of Syngenta last month.
Nov 19 Kid Brands Inc : * Reports third quarter 2013 results * Q3 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.09 * Q3 loss per share $0.43 * Q3 sales fell 23.4 percent to $46.7 million * Q3 earnings per share view $-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
BEIJING, March 6 ChemChina said on Monday that Beijing had accepted its application for regulatory approval of its $43 billion takeover of Syngenta last month.
March 6 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
* Radius Gold acquires bald peak property located on the Nevada/California border; sells Tlacolula property to Fortuna Silver Mines