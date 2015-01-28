BRIEF-Zephyro-led consortium is provisionally ranked first in 81 mln euro tender lot
* Said on Thursday that its consortium is first in the provisional ranking of the tender for lot 3 of Convenzione SORESA in Campania
Jan 28 Kids Brands House NV :
* Harald Hepperle elected to supervisory board and Astrid Schulte to company's board
* Says Florian Pfingsten and Jens Bodenkamp leave management board and supervisory board at their own request. All changes effective Jan. 29 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Said on Thursday that its consortium is first in the provisional ranking of the tender for lot 3 of Convenzione SORESA in Campania
VIENNA, March 24 Austrian gambling group Novomatic is considering an initial public offering (IPO), its chief executive said in an interview published on Friday, two weeks after sources told Reuters it was working on a potential listing.