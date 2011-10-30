FRANKFURT Oct 30 German artist Anselm Kiefer
wants to buy a shut-down nuclear power plant, he told a German
magazine, just as Europe's biggest economy phases out atomic
power due to safety concerns following the Fukushima disaster in
Japan earlier this year.
Kiefer, known for using straw, poured lead and forged iron
on large-scale canvases, has his eye on a plant in western
Germany that was mothballed by utility RWE in 1988.
"This nuclear power plant is so fantastic. Wonderful. That
is my Pantheon. I am fascinated by nuclear power plants," Kiefer
said in an interview published by weekly magazine Der Spiegel on
Sunday.
Kiefer, whose art often revolves around the themes of German
history and the horror of the Holocaust, said he was motivated
by a desire to preserve a part of German history, which he said
the Germans give up too readily and too quickly.
"Nuclear power plants are a fantastic form of energy
generation. That is a perpetuum mobile, there is something
mythological to it," he said.
He said he wrote to RWE Chief Executive Juergen Grossmann
and was certain he would get at least the cooling tower of the
plant, whose nuclear fuel rods were removed nine years ago.
"Now I am thinking about what to do there. I definitely
don't want to paint cows and clouds onto it," he said.
A spokeswoman for RWE Power said no decision had been made
yet on whether to sell parts of the plant to Kiefer, and that
any sale could happen next year at the earliest.
Separately, German artist Ruppe Koselleck said he is using
the proceeds of the sale of art using oil and tar recovered from
beaches to buy shares of British oil company BP .
He now has 1,768 of BP's 18.9 billion BP shares, he told
Austrian newspaper Die Presse in an interview published in its
online edition.
At that rate, it will take him 268 years to complete a
hostile takeover, he said.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Additional reporting by Tom
Kaeckenhoff; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)