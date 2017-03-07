(Adds comment from Kiekert)

WASHINGTON, March 7 Kiekert AG, which makes car locks and door latches for auto makers, has agreed to plead guilty to bid rigging and to pay a $6.1 million fine, the U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday.

Kiekert was part of a conspiracy to rig bids for parts sold to Ford Motor Co between mid-2008 and mid-2013, the department said.

The German company will plead guilty to one criminal count in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, the department said.

Kiekert said in a statement that it regretted the bid rigging and had taken steps to ensure there was no recurrence.

"Kiekert has conducted an extensive internal investigation and has cooperated actively and fully with the authorities at all times," the company said in a statement.