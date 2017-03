LONDON, March 27 Kier Group PLC : * Possible acquisition of may gurney by Kier * Kier is considering its options * Kier holds may gurney in high regard and views it as a good quality support

services business * Believes that a combination of Kier and may gurney would create significant

value for shareholders * Has made previous attempts to discuss potential combination with may

gurney,has been monitoring recent performance * Source text for Eikon