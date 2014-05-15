LONDON May 15 British construction COMPANY Kier Group was named the preferred bidder for two contracts, worth 130 million pounds ($218 million), for Anglian Water to manage its utilities business.

Kier, whose activities range from building power stations to providing outsourcing for local councils, said on Thursday that the 15-year contracts are expected to be awarded in the summer and will commence in July 2015. (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; Editing by David Goodman)