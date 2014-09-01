LONDON, Sept 1 British support services and construction firm Kier Group said on Monday it had been awarded 200 million pounds ($332.08 million) of new contracts across its services and construction divisions.

The company said it had been appointed preferred bidder for the construction of a 50 million pound high-rise tower in London, one of the largest regeneration schemes in Europe.

It also said it had been awarded a six-year contract with the Canal and River Trust, with a estimated value of 25 million pounds a year, to carry out construction and repair works. ($1 = 0.6023 British Pounds) (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; Editing by Michael Urquhart)