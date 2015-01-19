Jan 19 Kier Group Plc

* Secures over £145m of new international contracts

* In dubai, kier has been named preferred bidder for a £100m mixed-use development and two infrastructure contracts totalling £15m on a major new leisure park project for region

* In saudi arabia, a £30m infrastructure project has been secured with a leading saudi state-owned company in eastern region.