Feb 13 Kier Group Plc
* Kier secures new contracts worth £177m
* Today announces following contract awards in its
construction and services divisions
* In construction division, new awards under procure 21+
framework have been awarded totalling £89m
* £63m redevelopment of birmingham women's hospital for
birmingham women's nhs trust
* A £26m new emergency and paediatrics wing at scarborough
hospital for york teaching hospital nhs foundation trust
* In addition, a new £33m highways improvement scheme for
a30 by cornwall council has been awarded to kier's
infrastructure business
* Within services housing maintenance business, a five-year
extension to existing repairs and maintenance contract with
barnsley council covering 9,000 homes, has been awarded
