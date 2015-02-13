Feb 13 Kier Group Plc

* Kier secures new contracts worth £177m

* Today announces following contract awards in its construction and services divisions

* In construction division, new awards under procure 21+ framework have been awarded totalling £89m

* £63m redevelopment of birmingham women's hospital for birmingham women's nhs trust

* A £26m new emergency and paediatrics wing at scarborough hospital for york teaching hospital nhs foundation trust

* In addition, a new £33m highways improvement scheme for a30 by cornwall council has been awarded to kier's infrastructure business

* Within services housing maintenance business, a five-year extension to existing repairs and maintenance contract with barnsley council covering 9,000 homes, has been awarded Further company coverage: (Reporting by London Equities Newsroom)