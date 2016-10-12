Oct 12 British construction and support services
company Kier Group said it had completed the sale of a
unit to Canadian company WSP Global Inc for 75 million
pounds ($93.26 million).
* Kier Group had said on July 4 that it was considering
strategic options for Mouchel Consulting, a unit that provides
engineering, environmental and asset management consulting
* Kier had bought Mouchel Consulting as a part of its
acquisition of Mouchel in a 265 million pound deal last year
* Kier, which reaffirmed its full-year forecast last month,
said the sale would result in an immediate profit of 40 million
pounds that would be used for investments and to cut debt
($1 = 0.8042 pounds)
(Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha
Gayathri)