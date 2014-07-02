BRIEF-Sainsbury's "happy" with 2016-17 profit consensus of 578 mln stg
* Shares down 2.5 percent after Q4 underlying supermarket sales edge lower, highlights cost price pressures
July 2 Kier Group Plc said its construction business had an order book equivalent to about 90 percent of anticipated revenue for 2015, backed by a strong recovery in building activity in Britain.
Order book of secured or probable work at its construction unit, which accounts for more than 65 percent of total revenue, was about 2.6 billion pounds ($4.42 billion) for the year ending June 30, 2015, Kier said in a statement.
Shares in the FTSE-250 company were up about 5 percent at 1872 pence in early trading, making them the top percentage gainers on the index on Wednesday.
"The contract win rate is impressive, the pipeline is strong and there are signs that risks are reducing," analysts at Liberum said in a note to clients.
The analysts, who have a "buy" rating on Kier's stock with a price target of 1915 pence, said they would buy the stock ahead of the company's investor day on Thursday, where Kier is expected to give details about its 2020 target.
Kier, whose activities range from building power stations to providing outsourcing for local councils, also said its underlying performance for the year ended June 30 remained on track.
The company bought infrastructure and maintenance company May Gurney last April for 221 million pounds, broadening its scope of services. ($1 = 0.5877 British Pounds) (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Shares down 2.5 percent after Q4 underlying supermarket sales edge lower, highlights cost price pressures
(Adds details) March 16 Balfour Beatty on Thursday said it returned to annual profit on the back of strong growth in its U.S. construction division and an improved performance from its British business in the second half. The company reported pretax profit from continuing operations before one-off items of 60 million pounds ($74 million) for the year to Dec. 31, marking a rebound from a loss of 123 million a year earlier. Balfour has spent two years overhauling
March 16 Balfour Beatty reported a return to annual profit on Thursday as its British construction benefited in the second half from the diminishing impact of loss-making historic contracts. A pretax profit from continuing operations before one-off items of 60 million pounds ($74 million) for the year to Dec. 31 marked a rebound from a loss of 123 million a year earlier. Its order book from continuing operations at constant exchange rates rose 15 percent to 12.7