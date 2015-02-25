LONDON Feb 25 British support services and construction firm Kier Group raised its dividend after posting an 11 percent rise in revenue in the first half of its financial year, helped by strong demand in its property business.

The company, whose activities range from building power stations to providing outsourcing for local councils, said on Wednesday that revenue for the period ending Dec. 31 rose to 1.6 billion pounds ($2.48 billion) from 1.4 billion a year earlier.

Kier raised its dividend by 7 percent said it maintained its expectations for the full year. ($1 = 0.6456 pounds) (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang, editing by Louise Heavens)