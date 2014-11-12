LONDON Nov 12 British support services and
construction firm Kier Group said it was on track to
meet its target of double-digit annual earnings growth after
seeing a strong performance in its construction and property
divisions.
Chief Executive Haydn Mursell, who took over the role at the
beginning of July, said he was targeting a greater than 10
percent growth in annual earnings as part of longer-term
strategy to significantly expand the company's offering.
"We are targeting a greater than 10 percent growth on
average, year on year ... and in year one we are seeing more
than 10 percent and that obviously that will help the progress
over the next five to six years," he told Reuters.
"I think probably the strongest performances is in property
and construction," he said, adding noting the market was
particularly buoyant due to Britain's economic recovery and
strong demand for new housing.
The company, whose activities range from building power
stations to providing outsourcing for local councils, said its
property division had won more than 1 billion pounds worth of
contracts, while its construction division order book stood at
2.6 billion pounds.
Shares in Kier were broadly flat at 1,474 pence by 0854.
"The mid-term performance improvement appears to be on track so
on a longer view the stock is good value," said analyst Stephen
Rawlinson at brokerage Whitman Howard.
(Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; Editing by David Holmes)