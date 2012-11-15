LONDON Nov 15 British building group Kier said it had kicked off a review of its construction businesses, which continue to be hit by tough economic conditions in the UK.

"Today's trading environment remains difficult with little sign of improvement in the UK construction market," Kier said in a statement on Thursday. "In light of this we are conducting a further review of our construction operations to ensure we remain as efficient as possible."

The company said its construction division had secured over 400 million pounds of new work since July and had maintained its position in a challenging market. Construction operating margins will remain in line with its expectations for this financial year, it said.

Kier said its property and services units were trading in line with its expectations.

Shares in Kier, which have lost a fifth of their value in 2012, closed at 1106 pence on Wednesday, valuing the group at around 440 million pounds.