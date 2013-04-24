LONDON, April 24 British construction group Kier
Group has agreed a 221 million pound ($338 million) bid
for infrastructure and maintenance company May Gurney,
trumping a rival bid from rival Costain.
May Gurney Integrated Services, which helps to maintain
Britain's highways, rail and utilities services, received an
all-share offer worth around 177 million pounds from Costain at
the end of March.
Kier said on Wednesday it would offer 0.2095 shares for
every May Gurney share plus 50 pence in cash.
"The combined businesses will offer more services to more
clients. The acquisition accelerates Kier's planned growth in
the sector and is significantly value enhancing," Phil White,
chairman of Kier, said.
The construction business of Kier offers engineering and
contracting services for infrastructure and building projects,
while its property business builds houses and invests in office,
industrial and retail properties.