Sept 18 Kier Group Plc

* Final dividend 49.5 penceper share

* Total dividend up 6 percent to 72 penceper share

* Fy reported operating profit was £35.0m (2013: £35.1m)

* Underlying profit before tax1 up 54% to £73.1m (2013: £47.6m);

* Solid construction division margin of 2.1% (2013: 2.3%) on increased revenue;

* Proposed full year dividend increased by 6% to 72.0p (2013: 68.0p),

