BRIEF-Unite acquires property under development in Durham
* Unite students accommodation fund ('usaf') acquires property under development in durham
Dec 1 Kier Group Plc
* Response to press speculation
* Confirms that it has held preliminary discussions regarding a potential acquisition of Mouchel
* There can be no certainty that an acquisition of Mouchel will be completed.
* Receives complete response letter from US FDA for zs-9 (sodium zirconium cyclosilicate) for hyperkalaemia
* Statoil says the Njord partners recently made an investment decision and are planning to submit PDO shortly