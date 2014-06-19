METALS-Copper steadies, tin set for biggest weekly gain in a year
* Strikers at Chilean copper mine block restart attempt at port
June 19 Kier Group Plc
* To deliver £140m genesis housing association contract
* Kier wins £140m genesis housing association contract
* Four-year contract has potential to be extended for a further six years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang)
* Strikers at Chilean copper mine block restart attempt at port
BRUSSELS, March 17 Air France-KLM, British Airways and nine other airlines were hit with a 776 million euro ($835.5 million) fine by EU antitrust regulators on Friday for taking part in an air cargo cartel more than a decade ago.
NEW DELHI, March 17 Airbus Chief Executive Tom Enders said on Friday he was not surprised by a French decision to investigate Airbus plane sales and said the firm had shown the effectiveness of its compliance rules by uncovering irregularities.