UPDATE 1-Berlin airports ground staff extend strike until Wednesday
* Union says strike may be extended again (Adds cancelled flights for Wednesday, union, employers comment)
LONDON Nov 12 Kier Group Plc
* Remain on track for approximately 700 completions on our own land this year with a greater weighting of sales occurring in h2
* Group remains on course to meet board's expectations for current financial year as anticipated
* Mixed tenure and contracting businesses are expected to complete approximately 1,500 sales this financial year including 350 private sales.
* Construction division has maintained its good performance, with a significant contribution from frameworks.
* Construction and services order books continue to improve to £6.3bn representing more than 95% of forecast revenue for 2015 and an encouraging pipeline for 2016.
* Services order book of £3.7bn, excluding potential contract extensions of more than £2bn, has a good visibility of future work and represents more than 90% of targeted revenue for 2015. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Equities Newsroom)
SANTIAGO, March 13 BHP Billiton on Monday invited striking workers at its Escondida copper mine in Chile, the world's largest, to return to the negotiating table, after they rejected a similar approach on Saturday.
LONDON, March 13 Brevan Howard Asset Management, a British hedge fund, has sought an injunction to prevent Reuters publishing a story that the firm says is based on confidential information.