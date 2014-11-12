LONDON Nov 12 Kier Group Plc

* Remain on track for approximately 700 completions on our own land this year with a greater weighting of sales occurring in h2

* Group remains on course to meet board's expectations for current financial year as anticipated

* Mixed tenure and contracting businesses are expected to complete approximately 1,500 sales this financial year including 350 private sales.

* Construction division has maintained its good performance, with a significant contribution from frameworks.

* Construction and services order books continue to improve to £6.3bn representing more than 95% of forecast revenue for 2015 and an encouraging pipeline for 2016.

* Services order book of £3.7bn, excluding potential contract extensions of more than £2bn, has a good visibility of future work and represents more than 90% of targeted revenue for 2015.