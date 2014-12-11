Dec 11 Kier Group Plc
* Kier secures new council partnership agreements
* Joint venture will commence in April 2015, with a
potential five-year extension and an estimated value to Kier of
40 mln stg per annum
* Has been recommended as preferred bidder for a major new
400 mln stg ten-year strategic property partnership with
staffordshire county council and police and crime commissioner
for Staffordshire
* Contract will include a full range of property services
including development, disposal, acquisition, construction,
asset management and facilities management
* In addition, Kier, together with its joint venture partner
WSP, has been awarded a 200 mln stg four-year extension of an
existing highways services contract with Northamptonshire county
council
