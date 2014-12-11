Dec 11 Kier Group Plc

* Kier secures new council partnership agreements

* Joint venture will commence in April 2015, with a potential five-year extension and an estimated value to Kier of 40 mln stg per annum

* Has been recommended as preferred bidder for a major new 400 mln stg ten-year strategic property partnership with staffordshire county council and police and crime commissioner for Staffordshire

* Contract will include a full range of property services including development, disposal, acquisition, construction, asset management and facilities management

* In addition, Kier, together with its joint venture partner WSP, has been awarded a 200 mln stg four-year extension of an existing highways services contract with Northamptonshire county council