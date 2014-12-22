Dec 22 Kier Group Plc

* Kier JV secures £1.0bn thames water alliance

* Joint venture with Clancy Docwra, as a preferred bidder for thames water's major new £1.0 bln alliance

* An estimated value to joint venture of £500 mln over next five years

* Contract expected to commence in april 2015 and will run for up to 15 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)