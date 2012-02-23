* H1 underlying pretax profit 34 mln stg vs 31.3 mln stg yr
ago
* Revenue down 5 percent to 1.04 bln stg
* Raises interim dividend by 7.5p to 21.5p
Feb 23 British construction group Kier
reported a higher full-year underlying pretax profit
citing a strong performance at its property division and said it
expected this positive trend to continue for the full-year.
However, the company said it expected the next 18 months to
be challenging as external macroeconomic factors weighed heavily
on the public sector and the confidence of the private sector to
invest.
"As we look to the medium term, conditions continue to be
difficult in the UK construction market and we are inevitably
seeing greater pressure on our current operating margins," the
company said in a statement.
July-December underlying pretax profit rose to 34 million
pounds from 31.3 million pounds last year.
Operating profit at the company's property division -- which
provides property development, structured property financing and
private and affordable housing -- rose to 10 million pounds from
3.4 million pounds a year ago.
However, revenue fell nearly 5 percent to 1.04 billion
pounds, hurt by a decline in public sector outsourcing
opportunities in its services division.
The company raised its interim dividend by 7.5 percent to
21.5 pence.
Kier shares closed at 1489 pence on Wednesday on the London
Stock Exchange, valuing the business at 581.8 million pounds.
