April 8 Canadian mobile instant messaging
company Kik Interactive Inc is exploring a sale, Bloomberg
reported on Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the
matter.
The company has hired Qatalyst Partners to set up talks with
potential buyers or investors in Silicon Valley and Asia, the
report said. (bloom.bg/1y6qcNE)
Kik Interactive did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
Ted Livingston, Kik's founder and chief executive officer,
confirmed the talks, the Bloomberg report added.
Kik, which raised C$38.3 million ($30.52 million) in funding
in November had more than 185 million users as of that time.
($1 = 1.2550 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Sai Sachin R and Yashaswini Swamynathan in
Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)