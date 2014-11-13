Nov 13 KIK Custom Products Inc, one of North
America's largest manufacturers of household cleaning and
personal care products, is exploring a sale that could value it
at more than $1.5 billion including debt, people familiar with
the matter said.
The Concord, Ontario, company, owned by private equity firm
CI Capital Partners LLC, is working with Morgan Stanley
on a sale process that is expected to kick off early next year,
three people said this week.
KIK has annual earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortization of around $170 million, one of the people
added.
The people declined to be named because the matter is
confidential. Representatives for KIK and CI Capital Partners
did not respond to requests for comment. Morgan Stanley declined
to comment.
KIK generates more than $1.6 billion in annual sales and has
more than 3,600 employees. Its network includes 16 manufacturing
facilities across North America and South Africa.
CI Capital Partners, formerly known as Caxton-Iseman
Capital, acquired the assets of KIK's parent company in 2007 for
more than C$800 million ($700 million).
In early 2014, KIK acquired the consumer products business
of Chemtura Corp for $300 million to expand its pool
and spa chemical business. The company also bought Chem Lab
Products Inc in June 2011, a chemical manufacturer for the pool,
spa and retail household bleach markets.
(Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; editing by Matthew
Lewis)