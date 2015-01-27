BRIEF-MSCI CEO Henry Fernandez's FY 2016 total compensation was $22.2 mln vs $6.4 mln in FY 2015 - SEC Filing
Jan 27 Kiler GYO :
* Signs 26.5 million lira ($11.3 million) plus VAT transfer and assignment contract with Biskon Yapi A.S.
* Amount of the contract will be deduced from receivables of Biskon Yapi
* Says transfer and assignment contract is for plot of land in Kartal, Istanbul Source text: bit.ly/1EN5YHE Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.3510 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Consolidated HCI Holdings Corporation announces sale of its remaining investment properties