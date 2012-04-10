ISTANBUL, April 10 Turkish retailer Kiler Alisveris has been getting partnership offers from funds for years, but is not mandating a bank for a sale, Kiler Holding retail group Chairman Umit Kiler told Reuters on Tuesday.

"We have always said we could enter a partnership with a fund for our growth plans, but we are not mandating (a bank) for a sale at the moment. News reports are not true," Kiler said.

Haber Turk newspaper reported that Kiler is in the process of mandating a bank for a sale. (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan, Writing by Seda Sezer)