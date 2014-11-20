Nov 20 Kilian Kerner AG

* Says capital increase from authorized capital under exclusion of subscription rights; issues 400,000 new shares at a price of 1.00 euros per share

* Says capital was increased from 8,389,264.00 euros by 400,000.00 euros to 8,789,264.00 euros

* Says gross proceeds of 400,000 euros