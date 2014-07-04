July 4 Kilian Kerner AG : * Has executed a cash capital increase, under exclusion of subscription rights,

issuing 400,000 new shares at price of EUR 1.00 per share * Company's registered capital rises from EUR 7.99 million to EUR 8.4 million,

an increase of EUR 400,000 * Gross proceeds to serve to expand company business, while also putting a solid equity capital foundation to support plans for growth