UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 4 Kilian Kerner AG : * Has executed a cash capital increase, under exclusion of subscription rights,
issuing 400,000 new shares at price of EUR 1.00 per share * Company's registered capital rises from EUR 7.99 million to EUR 8.4 million,
an increase of EUR 400,000 * Gross proceeds to serve to expand company business, while also putting a solid equity capital foundation to support plans for growth * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources