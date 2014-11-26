(Lucian Kim has covered the Ukraine conflict for Slate,
BuzzFeed and others. The opinions expressed here are those of
the author.)
By Lucian Kim
Nov 26 The official Kremlin narrative on the war
in eastern Ukraine is clear and simple: after seizing power in
February, a Western-backed "junta" in Kiev sent neo-Nazi gangs -
then tanks and warplanes - to stamp out peaceful protests by the
Russian-speaking community. The locals who took up arms are
freedom fighters, and the only help they get from Russia is
humanitarian aid. For the past six months, Russian state
television has carpet-bombed its viewers with this message, day
in and day out.
Now one of the leaders of the rebellion in eastern Ukraine
has turned the Kremlin storyline on its head. Igor Girkin, a
retired Russian special ops officer also known as Igor Strelkov
or simply "Strelok" (Shooter), was the military commander of the
self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic before getting
abruptly recalled to Russia. In an interview published last week
in the Russian ultranationalist weekly Zavtra (Tomorrow), Girkin
details how he helped instigate the insurrection and active-duty
Russian soldiers later intervened to save the rebels from the
jaws of defeat.
Girkin is a loose cannon. He views himself as a warrior in a
bigger war against a godless West that has lost its Christian
roots and thirsts for Russia's resources to feed its decadent
ways. Girkin prides himself on his service to the greater
Russian cause and has no reason to toe the Kremlin line.
Hardcore Russian nationalists already consider him a worthy
alternative to President Vladimir Putin.
For Girkin, there is no question of who started the
conflict; he claims to have started it himself. "I'm the one who
pulled the trigger of war. If our squad hadn't crossed the
border, it all would have ended like in Kharkiv or Odesa. There
would have been a few dozen killed, burned, and arrested. And
that would have ended everything," Girkin says. "Our squad set
the flywheel of war in motion. We reshuffled all the cards on
the table."
When Girkin and his men took over the town of Slovyansk on
April 12, cities in eastern and southern Ukraine had been
experiencing weeks of protests by demonstrators waving Russian
flags and demanding a referendum on autonomy. The protesters
called their rallies "anti-Maidan" - an answer to the
pro-European demonstration in Kiev that swept then-President
Viktor Yanukovich from power. Having just lost Crimea to Russia
without a fight, the provisional government in Kiev was confused
and unresponsive. Meeting almost no resistance, pro-Russian
protesters stormed the regional administration in Donetsk and
proclaimed a "people's republic." Less than a week later, Girkin
led the takeover of a string of towns north of Donetsk.
"I take personal responsibility for what's going on. I take
responsibility for the continued shelling of Donetsk," Girkin
says. More than 4,300 people have been killed in fighting in the
Donetsk and Luhansk regions since April and almost 1 million
displaced from their homes, the United Nations said last week.
What the Kremlin tries to hide with fabrications and lies,
Girkin says openly. The mustachioed, gray-haired 43-year-old,
who used to appear in photographs in fatigues but now presents
himself in a suit and tie, sees no shame in what he's done. On
the contrary, for Russian nationalists like Girkin, Kiev's
post-revolutionary paralysis presented a unique opportunity to
restore Novorossiya - a czarist-era designation for much of
present-day Ukraine. Girkin doesn't use the vocabulary of
Putin's propaganda machine to describe Ukrainians ("fascists,"
"punishers") but speaks in the dispassionate voice of a military
man when recalling key moments.
Little is known about Girkin, who says in the interview that
he tried to remain in the shadows as long as possible. What he
does reveal is that Ukraine was his fifth conflict, after the
two Russian campaigns in Chechnya, the fighting for the
pro-Moscow enclave of Transnistria in Moldova, and the Bosnian
war, where he fought on the Bosnian Serb side. In his own words,
Girkin is a former colonel in the Russian special forces.
The interview in Zavtra isn't a Q & A in the classic
journalistic sense, since the interviewer, editor Alexander
Prokhanov, can barely contain his admiration for Girkin. "I
believe you did everything right," Prokhanov says. "Everything
you did was a messianic feat." Follow-up questions such as "Who
gave you orders?" or "Where do the borders of Novorossiya end?"
are missing. Zavtra is the ideological home for
ultranationalists who miss Russia as a great power, whether it
was called the Russian Empire or Soviet Union. Alexander
Borodai, a Russian citizen who served as the Donetsk rebels'
prime minister, has also contributed to the publication.
Girkin's involvement in Ukraine started in Crimea, which
Russia annexed in the power vacuum following Yanukovich's
downfall. Girkin calls the Crimean peninsula, home to the
Russia's Black Sea Fleet for more than 200 years, "the jewel in
the crown of the Russian Empire." In his capacity as an adviser
to Sergei Aksyonov, head of Moscow's puppet government there,
Girkin met with delegates from the Ukrainian mainland who wanted
to follow Crimea into the Russian Federation. He assembled 52
volunteer fighters and in April headed for Slovyansk, which was
chosen because local support for the uprising was deemed to be
highest there.
In Slovyansk, Girkin says he was joined by no more than 200
local men who helped storm the police station. From there, he
sent 30 Cossacks to take the neighboring town of Kramatorsk. By
the end of May, the Donetsk rebels had 28,000 local volunteers,
and even if half of them were criminals or random characters,
the rest were ready to fight, according to Girkin. The main
problem was that there weren't enough weapons.
Girkin debunks two Kremlin myths, namely that demonstrators
in Donetsk had any intention of seeking the "federalization" of
Ukraine in a May 11 referendum and that Kiev sent in the army to
persecute Russian speakers.
"Nobody was ready to come out for the Luhansk or Donetsk
republics. Everybody was for Russia from the start. The
referendum was held for Russia and they came to fight for
Russia," says Girkin. "Later, when I understood that Russia
wouldn't take us, that decision came as a shock."
As for the Ukrainian forces that began timidly moving on
Slovyansk, Girkin says they were "extremely cautious" as they
didn't know how Russia would respond. The shooting didn't begin
until activists from Pravy Sektor, a nationalist Ukrainian group
that participated on the Maidan, tried to infiltrate his lines,
according to Girkin. The Ukrainians then stepped up their
attacks on Slovyansk as they became more confident Russia
wouldn't intervene directly.
Girkin maintains that of his 1,000 fighters holed up in
Slovyansk, 90 percent were locals. By early July, their
situation became increasingly precarious as Ukrainian government
forces encircled the town. With only two working tanks and six
armored vehicles, Girkin decided to cut his losses by abandoning
Slovyansk and relocating to Donetsk on July 5.
Donetsk, an industrial city of 1 million, was still a city
at peace, with weak defenses and half of the government still
taking orders from Kiev, Girkin recalls. "People were sunbathing
and went swimming; athletes worked out; people were drinking
coffee in the cafes. Donetsk was just like Moscow in the
summer," he says. The separatist leadership was splintered and
disorganized, but Girkin says he concentrated on organizing the
city's defenses rather than risk "civil war" among the rebels.
Girkin describes his "psychological crisis" when the Ukrainians
cut off his supply route to Russia. "To be honest, at one point
I stopped believing that any help would come from Russia," he
says.
But then help did arrive in the form of soldiers from the
regular Russian army. Girkin and Prokhanov euphemistically call
them otpuskniki (soldiers on leave), in reference to rebel
leader Alexander Zakharchenko's admission on Russian state TV in
late August that up to 4,000 Russian soldiers preferred to spend
their leave fighting in Ukraine than "on the beach." The Russian
intervention halted the Ukrainian offensive and forced President
Petro Poroshenko to agree to a ceasefire on Sept. 5.Girkin's
conversation with Prokhanov raises some intriguing questions.
It's completely unclear who Girkin's superiors were, though they
were clearly not the rebels. "I had the explicit order: don't
give up Slavyansk," he remembers. Girkin was told to defend the
town "to the end," he says, but when he asked what kind of help
he'd be getting, there was silence.
Also, Girkin claims that the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol
was empty when the Russian otpuskniki reached it and could have
been taken without a fight. "There was the order not to occupy
it - not just an order to stop, but not to take it under any
circumstances," Girkin says. Again the source of the order goes
unmentioned. And if Girkin is right that the pro-Moscow forces
were ordered not to take one of the most strategic cities in the
Donetsk region, it raises the question why.
At this point in the fighting, Girkin himself was no longer
military commander of the Donetsk rebels, as he was recalled to
Russia on Aug. 14 under murky circumstances. Why? And by whom?
Based on Girkin's comments, it appears the Kremlin is not only
opposed to annexing the Donetsk and Luhansk regions but wants to
prevent them from becoming too powerful. As dysfunctional
gangster states inside Ukraine's borders, they provide Moscow
with the greatest possible leverage over Kiev.
Girkin has been careful not to criticize Putin, even though
in an earlier interview he blamed traitors in the government -
including Kremlin insider Vladislav Surkov - for the precarious
state of the Novorossiya project. Girkin complains to Prokhanov
that Russia continues to sell natural gas to Ukraine while the
Ukrainian army shells Donetsk.
For the moment, Girkin has been put in his place, because
even though he expresses the desire to return to Donetsk, he now
has to satisfy himself with organizing aid for his comrades at
the front. Since his identity is now known, Girkin says he can't
live in his Moscow apartment and misses his personal library.
About a month ago he started his own website, igorstrelkov.ru,
to reach out to his growing fan base.
Girkin is representative of an ultranationalist fringe whose
anti-Western, Russian Orthodox ideology is gaining in currency.
While Putin has tapped into Russian nationalism out of
opportunism, his ultimate goal is not the resurrection of the
Soviet Union but his own political survival. When tens of
thousands of Muscovites took to the streets to protest against
Putin three years ago, ultranationalists marched in their midst.
The Ukraine conflict has only empowered them.
In the Zavtra interview, Prokhanov repeatedly tries to get
Girkin to show some interest in politics, but he doesn't go for
the bait.
"There isn't anything for an honest person to do in
politics. I hope that changes. After all, war changes a lot of
things," Girkin says ominously. "Politics right now is the
manipulation of elections, lying on TV, lying everywhere. The
main quality of a politician is to twirl like a weathervane."
Girkin says that he sees himself as a "secret services man"
above all. Prokhanov replies that "as a secret services man, you
have the chance to become a great politician."
Putin, after all, also rose out of the secret services.
(Lucian Kim)