* Q3 profit 742 mln pesos vs 961 mln pesos yr earlier
* Revenue up 3 pct in Q3
MEXICO CITY Oct 20 Mexico's leading paper products company, Kimberly Clark de Mexico (KIMBERA.MX), on Thursday said its third-quarter profit fell 23 percent, hurt by higher raw-material costs and the depreciation of the peso.
Kimber, a unit of U.S.-based Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB.N) earned 742 million pesos ($53.4 million) in the third quarter, compared with 961 million pesos in the year-earlier quarter.
Revenue at the company, whose brands include Huggies diapers and Kleenex tissues, rose 3 percent in the third quarter.
The company said it bolstered revenues through increased marketing, but as a result it spent more on advertising in the quarter.
Kimber shares were up 0.43 percent at 72.39 pesos in local trading. ($1 = 13.8835 pesos at end Sept) (Reporting by Elinor Comlay; editing by Carol Bishopric)
