Dec 1 Petra Diamonds Ltd and South
African mining company Ekapa Mining would buy De Beers'
Kimberley mines for 102 million rand ($7.1 million), the
London-listed miner said.
Petra Diamonds, which owns the historic Finsch and Cullinan
mines, said it would own a 49.9 percent interest in the mine,
while Ekapa will hold the rest.
Petra's purchase is the latest in a string of acquisitions
by the company of De Beers' mines. Its Finsch, Cullinan and
Koffiefontein mines were all previously owned by Anglo
American's De Beers.
Shares in Petra were up 6 percent at 67.9 pence on the
London Stock Exchange at 0840 GMT, and were the second-largest
gainers on the FTSE Midcap Index
De Beers, which has been mining at Kimberley for more than a
century, put the operations up for sale in May.
($1 = 14.4189 rand)
(Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anand Basu)