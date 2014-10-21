Oct 21 Personal care products maker
Kimberly-Clark Corp reported a 3.4 percent rise in
quarterly revenue, helped by strong sales in international
markets such as Brazil, China, South Africa and Vietnam.
The maker of Kleenex tissues and Huggies diapers said net
income attributable to the company rose to $562 million, or
$1.50 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30 from $546
million, or $1.42 per share, a year earlier.
Sales rose to $5.44 billion from $5.26 billion a year
earlier.
(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)