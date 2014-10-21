* Q3 sales rise 3.4 pct to $5.44 bln

* Emerging market sales rise 10 pct

* Adj profit $1.61/share vs. est $1.54

* Shares rise 2 pct (Adds details, analyst comment, shares)

By Devika Krishna Kumar

Oct 21 Kleenex and Huggies maker Kimberly-Clark Corp said it would cut 1,100 to 1,300 jobs as it focuses on emerging markets after the spinoff of its U.S.-based healthcare business.

The company also cut its full-year profit forecast to reflect costs associated with the spinoff, while reporting better-than-expected quarterly revenue on strong demand in markets such as Brazil, China, South Africa and Vietnam.

Kimberly-Clark said sales from outside North America and western Europe rose 10 percent in the quarter ended Sept. 30.

The business contributes 39 percent of the company's total revenue," Barclays analyst Lauren Lieberman said.

Analysts say the company has been losing market share in its North America diaper business to larger rival Procter & Gamble Co, which makes Pampers.

"The category has been very competitive and they're yet to come up with something to solve that problem," Lieberman said.

North American sales in the company's personal care business, which includes Huggies and Kotex female hygiene products, fell 1 percent.

High input costs and a stronger dollar have also been eating into Kimberly-Clark's operating profit.

Kimberly-Clark, which had about 57,000 employees as of Dec. 31 including about 16,000 health care employees, said on Tuesday it expects the restructuring to cost $130 to $160 million after-tax and save $120 to $140 million before tax.

"I would guess that the bulk of these headcount reductions are also going to be in developed markets, just simply knowing that the healthcare business was a more U.S.-focused business...," Lieberman said.

The company said it expects $85 to $105 million of the after-tax charges to occur in the fourth quarter.

Kimberly-Clark, whose healthcare business will be spun off on Oct. 31, cut its full-year profit forecast to $5.93-$6.03 per share from $6.00-$6.15 per share.

Analysts on average had expected it to earn $6.07 per share for the full year, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company said it expects net sales to be hurt by stronger dollar for the year.

The healthcare business, Kimberly-Clark's smallest, sells surgical and infection-prevention products for operating rooms and medical devices. Demand for protective gear is on the rise since the first U.S. patient was diagnosed with Ebola.

The company said third-quarter sales increased to $5.44 billion from $5.26 billion a year earlier, and net income attributable to the company rose to $562 million, or $1.50 per share, from $546 million, or $1.42 per share.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.61 per share.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.54 per share on revenue of $5.36 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company were up 2 percent at $110.14 on the New York Stock Exchange. (Additional reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian and Feroze Jamal)